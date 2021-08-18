Curious about construction? Traffic light too long? Ask the Road Crew, 1 p.m.
Tony Calcaterra has been hospitalized for two weeks; he plans to get vaccinated as soon as he is able.
Punishing winds tore a path of destruction, caused power outages from the western counties to the Metro East, but no injuries were reported.
Wind gusts were 70 mph in some pockets of the region. No injuries were reported. Thousands remain without power Friday morning.
The opening of the Missouri State Fair on Thursday was marked by maskless crowds, pig races and the traditional butter cow.
Acting St. Louis County Police Chief Kenneth Gregory says he hasn't decided whether to seek the position leading the force.
Agencies responded to a 911 call after man on an inflatable raft fell into the water and didn't resurface, the Pattonville fire chief said.
Madison County coroner on Saturday identified the family as John A. Cafazza, 55, Melissa R. Cafazza, 52, and Dominic J. Cafazza, 12, all of Bethalto.
The Patriot (104.9 FM) debuted on Monday with a lineup of local and syndicated hosts.
The system has already missed some stops due to staffing issues amid the tight labor market.
As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, we want to hear from you. Submit information at this link.