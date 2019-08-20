ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis metro area might see damaging winds and hail Tuesday. Forecasters said the storms could also produce a tornado.
A severe thunderstorm watch is set to expire at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said at 10 a.m. Tuesday that the storm system that might hit St. Louis already had downed trees near Vandalia, Mo. Power outages affected parts of Marion and Lewis counties, northeast of St. Louis.
The threat for showers and thunderstorms diminishes after 7 p.m. However, there is an isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week.