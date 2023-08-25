Thank God it’s Friday — not just because it heralds the approach of the weekend, but also because it marks the expected finale of the historically intense and record-length heat wave that has blasted St. Louis and much of the central U.S. for nearly a full week.

Friday will still pose lots of heat-related danger for the region — with an expected high temperature of 103 degrees, and staggering humidity kicking the heat index up to conditions that feel as hot as 116 degrees. But then the heat is finally — mercifully — set to recede.

“At long last, some cooler weather is finally coming soon!” the local forecast office of the National Weather Service wrote in an online post Friday, describing the cooler temperatures in store for the weekend.

A cold front entering the St. Louis area is set to end the almost week-old excessive heat warning late Friday night, and drop temperatures on Saturday to a high near 89, although some humidity will remain, according to the NWS forecast. Conditions will cool off even more by Sunday, when the expected high will be around 83 degrees.

