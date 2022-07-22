‘Dangerous heat’ hits St. Louis starting Friday with a weekend of triple-digit highs

ST. LOUIS — The region is set to face multiple days of “locally dangerous heat” from Friday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, as large swaths of the country — and globe — continue to swelter.

Temperatures will peak around and above 100 degrees for the next few days, based on forecasts from the NWS’ St. Louis-area office. Thursday hit 98, with expected highs of 100 on Friday, 102 on Saturday and 100 on Sunday — before some rain and cloud cover are projected to help push conditions below 90 degrees by Monday.

The NWS issued a heat advisory for the area, effective from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday. Those advisories kick in if the local heat index — which factors in humidity, to measure what conditions feel like — peaks at 105 degrees or more, or reaches at least 100 degrees for four straight days.

Officials urged people to exercise caution and check on the safety of others.

“I know that we’ve had a hot summer so far,” said Melissa Mainhart, a local NWS meteorologist. “But we still need to be careful about how the heat can affect us.”

Although the streak of high temperatures is likely to fall at least several degrees shy of local records, it’s still been an extremely hot July in St. Louis. Up through Wednesday — and even before this latest blast of heat intensified — the first 20 days of July were the 10th-hottest the area has experienced in nearly 150 years of record-keeping, going back to 1874, according to local NWS meteorologists.

There’s been no shortage of extreme heat to go around, lately.

Nationally, the NWS warned Thursday of “widespread oppressive heat” that continues across much of the U.S. The agency said a “significant portion” of Americans remained under heat-related warnings and advisories, particularly in south-central regions of the country. In places like Texas, the heat piles onto what had already been the state’s hottest three-month stretch, from April through June, ever recorded.

An ocean away, the week has also brought record-shattering heat to much of Europe, where temperatures in many places rocketed several degrees higher than ever recorded. In Portugal, alone, the heat has coincided with more than 1,000 deaths than would typically be expected based on prior years. The heat has also helped stoke widespread wildfires across the continent.

Such spiraling extremes are consistent with the expected consequences of climate change.

Around St. Louis, at least some incremental relief from the heat could arrive by the end of the weekend. Sunday looks “like a bit of a transition day,” the National Weather Service said, when the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms will increase and potentially carry into the middle of next week.

Those conditions contribute to Monday’s forecast temperature peaking at a cooler 88 degrees.

The moisture — along with the break from the heat — is certainly welcome to many. The area has been “abnormally dry,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and since June 1, St. Louis Lambert International Airport has barely received half of the seven inches of rain that it gets, on average. Meanwhile, other significant portions of Missouri are seeing a moderate to severe drought.

”The good news is this is relatively short-term,” said Jayson Gosselin, another local NWS meteorologist. “This is more, ‘OK, it’s been a dry six to seven weeks.’”

State drought impacts have been largely confined to agriculture, so far. For instance, the condition of key crops in the state, like corn and soybeans, have “trended downward” throughout recent weeks, said Bob Garino, the Missouri state statistician for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He added that July conditions are especially crucial for corn production, while August is often a pivotal month for soybeans.

“We’ve still got some time to see how that plays out,” he said.

Many cooling centers are available throughout the St. Louis region, often in libraries and other public spaces — ranging from the Salvation Army in Alton to City Hall in Union, and from the Wood River Fire Station to the Webster Groves Older Adult Activity Center. The United Way has compiled an expansive and updated list of regional cooling sites, available online.