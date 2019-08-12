Subscribe for $3 for three months
Flooding in Collinsville after heavy overnight rain

A driver who declined to give his name waits for a rescue after getting stuck at the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Black Lane in the Collinsville area while attempting to drive through a flooded stretch of road on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Heavy overnight rain flooded some sections of Collinsville and surrounding areas. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

Updated with information about Fairmount Park canceling races.

ST. LOUIS — Summer's not over yet, St. Louis.

Overnight storms across the St. Louis region gave way to oppressive heat and humidity Monday afternoon.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring issued a heat warning for the region Monday, predicting temperatures in the mid-90s and 70% humidity that could make it feel like between 105 and 110 degrees.

The weather service had a few reports of overnight flash flooding and stranded vehicles in north St. Louis County, Bond, Madison and St. Clair counties.

The rain and drainage issues at Fairmount Park forced organizers to cancel Tuesday's races. 

The weather service's heat advisory is from noon to 9 p.m. A 50 percent chance of rain continues into the evening, the weather service said.

The air is expected to cool slightly into the rest of the week, with temperatures reaching the mid- to high-80s.

Summer in St. Louis means heat waves

Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.

