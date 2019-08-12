ST. LOUIS – Summer's not over yet, St. Louis.
Overnight storms across the St. Louis region will give way to oppressive heat and humidity Monday afternoon.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring have issued a heat warning for the region Monday, predicting temperatures in the mid-90s and 70% humidity that could make it feel like between 105 and 110 degrees.
The weather service had a few reports of overnight flash flooding and stranded vehicles in north St. Louis County, Bond, Madison and St. Clair counties.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms may roll through St. Louis on Monday morning. The weather service's heat advisory is from noon to 9 p.m.
A 50 percent chance of rain continues into the evening, the weather service said.
The air is expected to cool slightly into the rest of the week, with high temperatures reaching the mid- to high-80s.