DE SOTO — The push for a twice-daily passenger train stop in this Jefferson County town has cleared a hurdle, winning conditional support from Amtrak.

In a letter Aug. 14, an Amtrak official said the rail line would consider the idea if the city works out an agreement with Union Pacific, the freight railroad that owns the tracks.

De Soto boosters also must come up with $1.7 million to build a planned open-air concrete platform. Moreover, Amtrak said an undetermined amount of money would be needed to make changes in nearby infrastructure to reduce train travel time to offset the 5 to 10 minutes or so involved in a new De Soto stop.

"Our analysis indicates that De Soto would not ordinarily provide the level of ridership necessary to justify a station stop," Derrick James, an Amtrak official, said in the letter to Jim Thomas with the Fast Track De Soto group.

However, James said, Amtrak would consider it under certain conditions, "given the high level of demonstrated local and state support."

De Soto City Manager Todd Melkus said state and federal grants would be sought to cover much of the costs and that the city has verbally committed to providing some matching money.

Melkus said although the stop is "far from a done deal," the Amtrak letter gives the city the ability to move forward on the proposal.

Backers of the project hope to add twice-daily De Soto stops to Amtrak's Texas Eagle line, which links Chicago to St. Louis and San Antonio, Texas.

A northbound Amtrak train now comes through De Soto at about 6:05 a.m. and a southbound train about 9:10 p.m. The nearest current stops are about 40 miles north in downtown St. Louis and about 50 miles south in Arcadia, Missouri.