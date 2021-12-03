 Skip to main content
De Soto man dies in afternoon crash; two 5-year-olds in car suffer minor injuries
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 57-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon east of Missouri Highway 21 near De Soto.

Ralph L. Rice, of De Soto, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on Vineland School Road, east of Jarvis Mountain Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Rice was driving eastbound on Vineland School Road about 3:10 p.m. when his 2000 Hyundai Elantra veered to the left of the road, striking a mailbox before crashing into a tree, the patrol report said. 

Rice was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol report said. Two 5-year-old boys in the car with Rice suffered minor injuries and were treated at an area hospital. The boys were either using a seat belt or in a car seat, the report indicated.

No other details were available Friday.

