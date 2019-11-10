This story has been updated with a victim's identification.
ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and two were injured in a shooting at a bar in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Saturday, St. Louis police said.
Larry Mosley, 44, of the 3100 block of Brantner Place in Jeff-Vander-Lou, was identified Sunday by police as the man who died.
The shooting took place at the Upper Level Restaurant & Lounge at 2546 North Grand Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, police said.
One victim, a 47-year-old man, told police he was sitting at the bar when he heard an argument at the front door, followed by gunshots. He felt a pain in his leg and began running from the bar; he collapsed outside.
The man later identified as Mosley was found inside the bar with multiple gunshot wounds and was unable to speak to the police. The 47-year-old man and Mosley were taken to the hospital in critical condition, where Mosley died.
The third victim, a 41-year-old man, took himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was listed in stable condition. Police said he was uncooperative and refused to answer questions.