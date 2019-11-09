ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and two were injured in a shooting in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood early Saturday, St. Louis police said.
The shooting took place at the Upper Level Restaurant & Lounge at 2546 North Grand Boulevard around 2:15 a.m., police said.
One victim, a 47-year-old man, told police he was sitting at the bar when he heard an argument at the front door, followed by gunshots. He felt a pain in his leg and began running from the bar; he collapsed outside.
A 44-year-old man was found inside the bar with multiple gunshot wounds and was unable to speak to the police. He and the first man were taken to the hospital in critical condition; the 44-year-old man later died.
The third victim, a 41-year-old man, took himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was listed in stable condition. Police said he was uncooperative and refused to answer questions.
This story has been updated with additional details.