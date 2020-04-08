You are the owner of this article.
Dead man found in creek in Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury police said an unidentified man was found dead in a creek near Lansdowne Avenue on April 8, 2020. 

SHREWSBURY — An unidentified man was found dead in a creek in Shrewsbury Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

Shrewsbury Police Lt. Brent Goewert said it appeared to be a sudden death with the cause undetermined.

The man was believed to be from outside the area, and police are in the process of notifying relatives.

The creek is near Lansdowne Avenue, close to a MetroLink station.

