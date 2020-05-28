Deadly arrest in Minneapolis ignites protests in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — About 100 total protesters in Ferguson and downtown St. Louis gathered in solidarity with Minneapolis protesters Thursday evening following national outrage related to George Floyd's death on Monday.
In a widespread arrest video, Floyd can be seen and heard telling the arresting officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, that he can't breathe while Chauvin kneels on his neck to restrain him. Police later announced Floyd died.
The four officers involved in his arrest have been fired, but no charges have been filed.
Before rainy protests began at about 6 p.m., about 30 Ferguson protesters across the street from police headquarters were greeted by Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong.
Armstrong, who was not chief when 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in 2014, condemned Floyd’s killing.
“Everybody who saw that video saw how horrifying it was to see that happen. If you have decency, if you have humanity about you, you should see that shouldn’t have happened,” Armstrong said. “It’s critical to get it right. I know people are wanting charges to be filed immediately and right away, but I would much rather the investigation be done right and the case be solid as opposed to rushing through it and presenting a case that is not rock-solid.”
Several other law enforcement officials and groups across the country have condemned Floyd’s killing, including Chicago Superintendent David Brown, John Bostain, former president of Command Presence, which trains police around the country, and the Fraternal Order of Police.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called on the county prosecutor to criminally charge Chauvin. President Donald Trump called Floyd’s death sad and tragic, and in a series of tweets said he asked the FBI and Department of Justice to investigate.
In downtown, about 50 protesters shouting chants for justice gathered at police headquarters. Several people banged on the door of the headquarters and eventually marched down Washington Avenue, briefly stopping at the Tucker Avenue intersection, where violent protests ignited in 2017 after the not guilty verdict of former officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
As a group walked south on Memorial Drive, a few people grabbed nearby cones and placed them Interstate 44, near an exit ramp. When a white SUV drove near the cones a few moments later, it swerved and hit its brakes to avoid the cones and protesters, and another car hit the SUV from behind. No one in either car appeared to be injured.
Some attended protests in both Ferguson and downtown St. Louis. Protesters in Ferguson were mostly white, while protesters in downtown St. Louis were majority black.
In both cities, protesters rallied against police brutality of black people in America.
“They want us to be content with the way things are, and we are not,” said Tauren Taylor, who led the downtown St. Louis protests. “It’s time that we stop being nice.”
As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, no arrests were made related to the protests. The groups began to disperse around 9 p.m.
Rachel Ellis contributed to this report.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!