Dedication of Municipal (Kiel) Auditorium was major celebration in 1934

ST. LOUIS • Mayor Bernard F. Dickmann rode with the mounted police on his favorite chestnut, Big Boy. Behind them marched soldiers from Jefferson Barracks, American Legion drummers, Moolah Temple honor guards and the Knights of Columbus in full plumage. Three blimps from Scott Field droned overhead.

Thousands jammed downtown for the parade on April 14, 1934, then rushed to Market and 14th streets to dedicate the city's new Municipal Auditorium and Community Center. (Eight years later, the massive limestone building would be renamed in memory of Henry W. Kiel.)

Kiel had been mayor when voters adopted an $87 million bond issue in 1923 for an ambitious list of projects, including $5 million for an auditorium - a must for any self-respecting big city after World War I. Lawsuits by property owners delayed the project into the Depression, when cash in the bank came in handy for hiring 2,000 hungry construction workers. Work began in July 1932, by former Mayor Kiel's own construction company.

The 28-minute parade heralded two weeks of celebrations for the new community treasure. More than 500 people attended a luncheon at the Hotel Jefferson, where Dickmann told a live national radio broadcast, "We present St. Louis to the nation as the ideal convention city."