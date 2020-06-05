Dellwood man charged in deadly shooting outside Earth City hotel

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Dellwood man was charged this week with murdering a man Monday in the parking lot of a hotel in Earth City.

Michael A. Barney, 34, of the 1600 block of Jett Drive, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a man police identified as Demetris Bogard.

Bogard, 29, was fatally shot about 3:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites at 3250 Rider Trail South in Earth City. Charges say Barney asked Bogard if he was "carrying" then shot him multiple times.

After the shooting, Barney flagged down a driver and had him drive south on Highway 141 to Fenton, charges say. Barney asked to use the driver's phone during the ride. The driver told police Barney was out of breath, pulled a semiautomatic pistol from his waistband and kept it on his lap "as they passed a police car responding to the shooting."

The driver told police Barney asked to stop at a gas station and the driver agreed, according to the charges. While at the gas station, a truck pulled up, picked up Barney and drove off.

He remained at large Friday.