Delmar DivINe building catches fire, no damage reported

ST. LOUIS — The roof of a Delmar DivINe building caught fire Friday afternoon, but no injuries or damage were reported.
St. Louis fire responded just after 1 p.m. to the building in the 5500 block of Delmar Boulevard. The fire began when a construction crew was cutting metal on the roof and sparks landed on building insulation, said Maxine Clark, creator of the Delmar DivINe project. Clark said the fire was quickly extinguished.
The building formerly housed St. Luke's Hospital.
Delmar DivINe is a $100 million project to restore the building and serve as a workspace for several community organizations in the city. The investment is intended to reshape the area and counter the the racial and income stratification that comes with the St. Louis' so-called “Delmar Divide.”
Battalion 5 reports: Companies utilizing an aerial standpipe to the roof; one line deployed. Companies have water on the #fire. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/cb3N9vXXjq— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) August 28, 2020
