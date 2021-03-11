Demolition begins of 18-story hospital tower along busy stretch of Kingshighway

Crews have begun tearing down the 18-story tower along a busy stretch of Kingshighway that has been part of the sprawling Barnes-Jewish Hospital medical campus for 55 years.

The 321-foot-tall Queeny Tower, which stands next to the hospital’s main building on Barnes-Jewish Plaza, was built in 1965 primarily for long-term patients.

It once had a mix of hospital beds, doctors’ offices, hotel rooms, a restaurant and a swimming pool on the top floor with a solarium roof. The tower has been closed since November 2019.

Because the building stands within feet of other buildings and a busy roadway, using a wrecking ball or implosion is not possible. A 400-foot crane is tearing down the upper floors one at a time, including a 17th-floor bridge connecting it to the hospital, according to a news release about the process.

Scaffolding, netting and plywood along the north, east and west sides of the building will contain the debris. The crane stands on the south side, where debris is loaded into trucks. Excavators will take down the lower floors and parking garage.

Demolition is expected to last until late September.