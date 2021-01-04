 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dense fog blankets St. Louis region
0 comments

Dense fog blankets St. Louis region

{{featured_button_text}}
Fog

ST. LOUIS — A dense layer of fog blanketing the St. Louis region is expected to clear up by late Monday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a fog advisory for much of the St. Louis area until noon. The fog has limited visibility to a quarter-mile in some areas, making driving conditions potentially dangerous.

After the fog fades, St. Louisans should expect a mostly cloudy Monday with temperatures peaking in the low- to mid-40s.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports