Dense fog blankets St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — A dense layer of fog blanketing the St. Louis region is expected to clear up by late Monday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a fog advisory for much of the St. Louis area until noon. The fog has limited visibility to a quarter-mile in some areas, making driving conditions potentially dangerous.
After the fog fades, St. Louisans should expect a mostly cloudy Monday with temperatures peaking in the low- to mid-40s.
From staff reports
