Dentists, dental students give St. Louis area veterans a reason to smile

Combat medics have an unofficial motto: The best medal is a live man’s smile.
A group of dentists and dental students took that idea to heart Saturday in advance of Veterans Day by providing free exams to more than 100 veterans at the St. Louis Dental Center.
This is the fifth year for the program, which is a partnership between A.T. Still University-Missouri School of Dentistry and Oral Health and Affinia Healthcare.
In many cases, the Veterans Administration does not cover dental care. Several of the vets seen on Saturday had not been to a dentist in a long time.
Jerome Walters, who served in the Marines as a rifleman in Vietnam, had not been to a dentist in 2½ years.
“It’s expensive, and I wasn’t able to get dental work done until I heard about this program,” he said.
Walters has a couple of missing teeth, and a few that are broken. He said he was going to look into whether partial dentures would be feasible to replace the missing teeth. Whole and partial dentures are provided for free to veterans through this program.
Herbert Silva, a retired dentist who flew Cobra helicopters with the Marines in Vietnam, spearheads the effort. Along with providing his dental expertise, he also likes to banter with the vets, trade war stories and ask where they served, what they did and in which branch of the military they served.
When he heard that Walters was a Marine, Silva went to his side and peppered him with questions straight from “The Marines’ Hymn.”
“Did you go from the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli? Did you fight our country’s battles in the air, on land and sea? … Are you proud to claim the title of United States Marine?”
To each question Walters answered “Yes, sir.”
Silva was with the Marines for 10 years, rising to the rank of major in the Reserve (“I was just a 1st Lieutenant when I was pulling the trigger,” he said). He worked as a dentist for 38 years before retiring.
“I sat on my couch for two days and my wife said I needed to do something,” he said.
That is when he decided to provide free dental treatment to his fellow veterans in all the services.
“You take care of the troops because they take care of you. That’s what my dad told me,” he said.
Among the dentists providing treatment on Saturday was Mikal Bell, who is a captain in the Army Reserve. He was on duty with the Reserve that day, so while he was seeing patients he also was using a visual platform on his phone to train a group of dental assistants and dentists in the services by showing them what he was doing.
Many of the people working at the center were students, gaining invaluable training while providing a service for veterans.
Ian Haggard, a fourth-year dental student at A.T. Still, saw the program as a chance to gain experience with dentures and similar dental work. But as a former Marine Corps sergeant, he also saw it as a way to fulfill the military creed to “leave no man behind.”
“It applies on the battlefield as well as back here in the States,” he said.
For Tahvanna Phifer, who is studying to be a dental assistant at St. Louis Community College, the event was a chance to work with real teeth and real mouths for the first time. Before Saturday, she had only practiced on models of mouths.
“It’s really different with the fake teeth,” she said. “You don’t have anyone say, ‘Ouch, that hurts.’”
Phifer helped Marvin King get an X-ray of his mouth. King was an aircraft refueler in the Army stationed in Egypt and Israel from 1978 to 1985.
“I had a problem with my teeth. They said they had a free examination going on, so I showed up and saw what they could do for me as a vet,” he said.
Daniel Howard, a former sergeant in the Army, mainly was there to lend moral support. Saturday was the first anniversary of his having received a free full set of dentures through the program.
Before that, he had only five teeth left in his mouth. The doctors and dental assistants who helped him did so as a way of giving back to veterans, he said.
“It was the first time I felt appreciated for what people have done for centuries,” he said.
Daniel Neman • 314-340-8133 Food writer @dnemanfood on Twitter dneman@post-dispatch.com
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Dentists, dental students help veterans with their teeth
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!