Dentists, dental students give St. Louis area veterans a reason to smile

When he heard that Walters was a Marine, Silva went to his side and peppered him with questions straight from “The Marines’ Hymn.”

“Did you go from the Halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli? Did you fight our country’s battles in the air, on land and sea? … Are you proud to claim the title of United States Marine?”

To each question Walters answered “Yes, sir.”

Silva was with the Marines for 10 years, rising to the rank of major in the Reserve (“I was just a 1st Lieutenant when I was pulling the trigger,” he said). He worked as a dentist for 38 years before retiring.

“I sat on my couch for two days and my wife said I needed to do something,” he said.

That is when he decided to provide free dental treatment to his fellow veterans in all the services.

“You take care of the troops because they take care of you. That’s what my dad told me,” he said.