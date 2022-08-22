Des Peres aldermen approve medical marijuana spot on Manchester Road after long delay

DES PERES — After more than seven months of delays, the Des Peres Board of Aldermen voted Monday to allow a medical marijuana dispensary on Manchester Road.

The board voted 4-1 Monday, approving a conditional use permit for the Root 66 dispensary to operate at 12095 Manchester Road, the former location of a Paperdolls women's clothing boutique adjoining the Des Peres Shopping Center.

Aldermen Jim Kleinschmidt described the vote as the "strangest I've taken in 37 years" on the board of aldermen. He said he supported the measure only because city legal staff advised board members they could not legally deny it based on its use for medical marijuana alone if the facility met city requirements, though they were able to add conditions.

The permit had already been delayed for months despite complaints from Root 66 owners, GF Wellness Fenton, of a significant loss of income. Some residents signed a petition and voiced concerns in city meetings about a dispensary bringing crime or hurting nearby businesses.

The lone "no" vote, Alderman John Pound, questioned city staff for more than an hour Monday, expressing concerns, including the possibility that the location could eventually become a recreational marijuana facility.

The permit approved Monday only applies to medical marijuana. Should recreational marijuana use be approved by Missouri voters in the November election, Root 66 will have to start a new permit process in Des Peres for that use, City Attorney Chris Graville said Monday.

“What I’m concerned about is bringing criminal activity into Des Peres," Pound said after describing news reports on break-in attempts at other county facilities. "I don’t want those people coming into our city."

Root 66 owners first applied for the permit Jan. 14, 2022. The application was challenged in February by Briann Realty, the owners of the shopping center next door.

The real estate company worried the dispensary would hurt business for its tenants, including the Mathnasium tutoring center two doors down.

The company's challenge based on classifying the tutoring center as a school was shut down by aldermen in May.

Aldermen delayed approval earlier this month and added requirements that Root 66 keep dumpsters locked at all times and require the company to cooperate with authorities and report anyone smoking marijuana on the premises to the Des Peres Department of Public Safety within 24 hours.

The location stands to be the fourth for Root 66, which already has two in St. Louis and one in St. Peters.

In total, there are 61 medical marijuana dispensaries now operating in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association, said Monday that long delays and opposition seen in Des Peres have been uncommon for dispensaries in the region.

"We’ve seen very few municipalities go out of their way to delay medical marijuana facilities recently," Cardetti said, adding the facilities are required to have 24-hour security cameras and other safety measures in place under state law. "They're the most highly regulated businesses in the state and are providing needed relief for 200,000 patients across the state."

Des Peres City Administrator Douglas Harms said during Monday's meeting that public safety officials in the region have told city leaders the impact to crime from medical dispensaries has so far been "inconsequential."

After the vote Monday, Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker asked an attendee who made an angry outburst to leave the room.

At least one other cannabis business recently faced pushback in the area; The Proper Cannabis marijuana farm pulled its application to operate out of an Olivette warehouse in May after strong opposition from residents at city council meetings.