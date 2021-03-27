Despite pandemic, St. Louis area assessors project higher home values. Property taxes could rise with them

His office projects an increase of about 5% in the city’s aggregate residential real estate value, though increases will vary by neighborhood.

“I think everyone knows it’s on fire,” St. Charles County Assessor Scott Shipman said of the housing market.

In St. Charles County, Shipman projects total residential values will be up about 8% to 9% .

Missouri counties reassess property during odd-numbered years, and county assessors have until July 1 to finalize the tax rolls. They give early estimates to taxing jurisdictions like school districts and fire districts. Those taxing jurisdictions must adjust the tax rate they apply to property values to comply with Missouri’s Hancock Amendment, which limits revenue increases from property taxes to a level tied to inflation. That offsets some, but not necessarily all, of the tax increase property owners see from rising real estate values.

Property owners can contest these early values informally with the assessors’ offices, pointing out errors or providing other comparable sales or new appraisals. This year, with the lingering effects of the pandemic, in-person meetings with assessor staff, formal appeals and home inspections will be more difficult.