Dierbergs gives workers a $1-an-hour raise through the holidays

Dierbergs Markets is upping its employees' pay by $1 an hour this holiday season.

The grocer said Tuesday the raise will go into effect Monday and apply to all hours worked through Jan. 3. It will go to those who work in stores and production facilities, and to permanent and seasonal workers.

"Running a store during the holiday season is a large team effort, and 2020 has been a really unique year,” said Greg Dierberg, president and chief executive officer in a news release. "We thought our associates would appreciate this special holiday bonus."

Dierbergs said it has permanent and season positions available, and applicants should visit their local store and ask for a manager. The company employs more than 4,000 workers in 24 St. Louis-area stores and one in Osage Beach, Mo., near the Lake of the Ozarks.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.