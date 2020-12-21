Dierbergs is building new store in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A Dierbergs Markets store is being built in this St. Charles County town and is expected to open in about a year.

The store broke ground this month after receiving unanimous approval from the Lake Saint Louis Board of Alderman, Dierbergs said. The site plan includes a 71,000-square-foot Dierbergs store at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road, next to Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge.

Plans also include about 17,000 square feet of adjoining retail space and two future building areas adjacent to Ronald Reagan Drive, Dierbergs said.

The new store, which is the grocer's 26th location, will increase competition among existing stores to draw in grocery shoppers in that area — an Aldi and a Walmart Supercenter are within a mile of the new development, and a Schnucks is about two miles away.

Greg Dierberg, president and chief executive officer of Dierbergs Markets, said in a statement that the company believes the "timing is right to open a location in this fast-growing community and pleased to be adding new jobs in the process.”