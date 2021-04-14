DIGEST print only 4-15-21

OLIVETTE — City says no to roosters, bamboo: The Olivette City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to amend the city’s urban agriculture law to ban roosters and the planting of invasive bamboo.
Only Councilwoman Missy Waldman was opposed.
Carlos Trejo, the city’s director of planning and community development, said the city had been receiving various complaints from residents regarding chickens, bees, certain grasses and bamboo in residential areas.
“One family had a mini cow on their property, and we had chickens running around in various neighborhoods, as well as some overzealous landscaping,” he said.
Trejo said the city “will consider existing roosters and bamboo and establish standards where they could be maintained.”
The city allows residents to have up to six female chickens, he said.
Councilwoman Maxine Weil said the need to ban roosters focuses on noise nuisance.
Councilman Sidney Clark said plants like bamboo can be disruptive to neighbors and “sometimes the right thing for a city to do isn’t the most popular.”
“I have lived with the downside of bamboo for over 18 years,” said Mayor Ruth Springer. “Every season, I have to dig it out of my back yard. This legislation is for the entire city, not for a subdivision or ourselves individually. While not perfect, we have crafted a law the community can live with.”
FERGUSON — I-270 to close temporarily for bridge removal: A section of Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County will be closed in both directions this weekend to allow construction crews to remove the West Florissant Avenue bridge.
The shutdown will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, with all lanes being closed by 9 p.m. for the bridge demolition. I-270 is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Detour routes for the closure will be marked.
West Florissant Avenue will be closed at I-270 for four months. The new West Florissant Avenue bridge over I-270 will open to traffic in August.
The bridge replacement is part of the I-270 North Project, a $278 million project to update and replace aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.
JEFFERSON CITY — Plans for giant pig farm withdrawn: A company seeking a permit to build a farm large enough to hold 10,500 pigs in rural Livingston County has withdrawn its application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
United Hog Systems of Marshall, Missouri, no longer intends to build its Z8 Sow Farm at a Livingston County location about 3 miles from the Poosey Conservation Area, according to state records.
The withdrawn permit application could represent a win for concerned residents living near the proposed facility, who named themselves Friends of Poosey and embarked on a campaign to stop the concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO.