DIGEST print only 4-15-21

OLIVETTE — City says no to roosters, bamboo: The Olivette City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to amend the city’s urban agriculture law to ban roosters and the planting of invasive bamboo.

Only Councilwoman Missy Waldman was opposed.

Carlos Trejo, the city’s director of planning and community development, said the city had been receiving various complaints from residents regarding chickens, bees, certain grasses and bamboo in residential areas.

“One family had a mini cow on their property, and we had chickens running around in various neighborhoods, as well as some overzealous landscaping,” he said.

Trejo said the city “will consider existing roosters and bamboo and establish standards where they could be maintained.”

The city allows residents to have up to six female chickens, he said.

Councilwoman Maxine Weil said the need to ban roosters focuses on noise nuisance.

Councilman Sidney Clark said plants like bamboo can be disruptive to neighbors and “sometimes the right thing for a city to do isn’t the most popular.”