'Do not call' suits land Chesterfield couple big judgments from telemarketers

ST. LOUIS — Max and Marilyn Margulis have been waging a legal war against telemarketers for 25 years. But the phones in their Chesterfield home continue to ring with a steady stream of sales pitches for vacation rentals, magazine subscriptions and medical devices.

The companies soon learn they’ve pestered the wrong family.

Max Margulis, an attorney specializing in telemarketer and sales fax cases, has filed more than 45 lawsuits in St. Louis County since 2017 on his wife’s behalf. The suits argue the calls violate consumer protection laws, often by ignoring that the couple’s numbers are listed on state and federal “do not call” registries.

The Margulises are among a large number of people nationwide who file suits against robo-callers and companies that relentlessly call with sales pitches, regardless of whether the person has joined the do not call list. For the Margulises, the endeavor has paid big.

The Margulises have won $2.6 million in judgments in the cases since 2017, not including their undisclosed out-of-court settlements, court records show. Many of the targeted companies haven’t paid up, but the couple has been paid more than $600,000 in damages in the cases since 2017.

But Max Margulis says the suits are not solely motivated by money.

“I do it to enforce my rights as a consumer,” he said in a recent interview. “I’ve told several defendants that if I never got another call I would retire and be happy.”

Max Margulis sued the Post-Dispatch’s parent company, Lee Enterprises, in 2012. The suit was dismissed.

To Max Margulis, his role as a litigator against telemarketers serves a purpose and sends a message.

“I think it shows these companies there are consequences,” he said.

What ‘do not call’ actually means

Millions of consumers have found that just listing your number on a “do not call” registry doesn’t actually stop the calls.

That’s because of how enforcement works.

The registries stem from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1991, which banned most robocalls and made it illegal in most cases for companies to continue to call people who opt out of being contacted. Missouri passed a similar law in 2000. There are 4.3 million numbers on the state no-call list managed by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office; on the national list, there are 246.8 million.

The registry is published to telemarketers, who are expected to then remove the numbers from their calls lists. But the only way for consumers to dissuade a company from flouting state law and continuing to call numbers on the “do not call” list is to sue the companies directly.

“The law provides consumers a private right of enforcement,” said Christopher E. Roberts, a St. Louis attorney with Butsch Roberts & Associates who specializes in TCPA suits. “The reason for this is that there are so many of these calls that the government just does not have the resources to enforce it. Unfortunately, these suits are often the only way to get a business to change their conduct.”

In Missouri, violators of the law can be sued by either residents or the Attorney General’s Office for up to $5,000 for each violation.

Newly appointed Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in an interview that violations of the registry have long been the top consumer complaint submitted to the office. There were 39,102 complaints to his office in 2022 alone, down slightly from 41,044 the previous year.

“People have a right to be free from that type of contact and communication,” Bailey said. “That’s codified in state law. We want to protect that.”

The Attorney General’s Office sends out an average of about 120 subpoenas a month related to the complaints, according to Bailey’s office. The office filed its most recent suit over registry violations in 2020, joining six other states to sue two Texas companies accused of launching millions of robocalls.

Bailey said there are major barriers to filing more suits based on current state laws that haven’t kept up with new tactics.

“We see now telemarketers are becoming more difficult to track,” Bailey said. “A lot of callers will mask the original number and many of them originate overseas. It’s difficult for the state to subpoena those records.”

As for federal enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission has brought 151 enforcement actions against companies for TCPA violations to date. There were more than 3 million consumer complaints connected to the National Do Not Call Registry in the 2022 fiscal year.

A prolific plaintiff

Suing telemarketers requires strategy, Max Margulis said. He and his wife record the calls. They often talk to telemarketers at length to get a definitive answer on the company behind the call, sometimes resorting to buying the service or item for sale for proof.

“We’ve had to cancel a lot of vacations we bought,” Max Margulis said, adding that he’s also now the owner of three neck braces and four knee braces pitched by telemarketers that he doesn’t need.

Such tactics have critics, including defense attorney Eric J. Troutman, who specializes in defending companies from TCPA suits like the ones filed by Margulis.

“Some of these suits are meritorious and many, unfortunately, are not. People make a living out of this,” Troutman said. “The incentives are off. There is nothing else where someone can receive little to no harm and then file a lawsuit for tens of thousands of dollars.”

Troutman argues lawsuit fishing techniques like having multiple phones or giving out phone numbers online in forms indicating interest in certain services, like mortgage refinancing, are a common way to prompt suits.

But Max Margulis says the criticism doesn’t change the fact the companies are breaking the law.

“I’ve been called a professional plaintiff. But what is that? To me, it’s someone who knows what they’re doing,” he said. “I consider that a badge of honor.”