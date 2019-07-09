UNIVERSITY CITY — The city is taking responsibility for a dog play area at 6860 Vernon Avenue, near Pennsylvania Avenue, and converting it to a city dog park.
The non-profit U. City People for Dogs Inc. had operated the play area since 2002. But City Manager Gregory Rose said the group had approached him last year asking the city to take control of the play area.
“They said the group is no longer getting the same number of volunteers they did in the past, to be effective in managing the area. We're stepping in because the organization needs us to step in,” Rose said.
The legislation the City Council approved Monday terminates the original maintenance agreement with the group and allows the city to accept responsibility for operating what will now be the U. City Dog Park, said Darren Dunkle, director of parks, recreation and forestry.
Previously, the city's only responsibilities had been to cut grass, collect trash and collect annual dog license fees ($40 per resident dog and $60 per non-resident dog), Dunkle said.
People for Dogs volunteers had constructed a fence and other structures, established rules and regulations for the play area, and maintained property and improvements, he said. The city will take ownership and control of the facility and all improvements.
The city also will continue collecting annual fees. About 300 annual dog tag fees were collected last year, with the city bringing in about $14,800 in revenue, Dunkle said.
People for Dogs will continue to volunteer and assist the city in programs for dogs. "They will donate $20,000 to the city toward the construction of a pavilion to be placed at the dog park,” Dunkle said.
Rose said the total cost of the pavilion will be determined based on the design.
Dunkle said People for Dogs has asked that the pavilion be named the "Asbury Pavilion" in recognition of the many years of service that residents Mike and Alice Asbury have provided to the organization and the dog play area.
Dunkle said the leash-free play area had been recognized as one of the best dog parks in the St. Louis area, offering amenities including heated water bowls in the winter, baby pools and water fountains in the summer, straw bales in autumn, fresh water, and three gated areas with locks.