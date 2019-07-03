Pigs' ears given as treats to dogs have been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 45 people across 13 states since November, including three in Missouri and three in Illinois.
The strain of salmonella is resistant to multiple antibiotics, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 12 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
Most of the people who got sick reported contact with the pig ear treats or with dogs who ate them.
A common source for the contaminated pig ear treats has not been identified, although investigators with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested a collection of treats from locations where people reported buying them. They identified other bacterial strains of salmonella in the pig ears, and the retailers removed the product from shelves.
The CDC recommends washing hands thoroughly after handling pet food or treats. Keep pet food separate from human food and out of reach of children.
Food poisoning from salmonella causes fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps that typically lasts up to a week. Most people recover without treatment, but young and old people and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk of serious complications.