Downtown St. Louis boil advisory lifted following water main break

UPDATE at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday with additional details.

St. Louis — City officials on Wednesday lifted a boil advisory that was imposed a day earlier following a water main break near downtown.

Workers with the St. Louis Water Division tested water samples in the area of the break, near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Lucas Avenue, and verified it was safe to drink, according to a news release.

Curtis Skouby, the head of the water division, said city crews were working "around the clock" to fix the broken 36-inch main, which sent water gushing along Lucas and North Tucker and flooded basement parking garages early Tuesday.

Skouby said he hoped the main would be fixed by Wednesday afternoon.

Much of the water damage was confined to the roughly five buildings surrounding the break, including Crab's Landing, a restaurant that opened last month at 701 North Tucker Boulevard, the Mexican restaurant Rosalita's Cantina and several apartment buildings.

Two residents in one apartment building said they were worried about the damage to their cars, which were submerged when the basement garage flooded.