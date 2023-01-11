Dozens of flights delayed at Lambert in St. Louis as FAA halts air travel

ST. LOUIS — Flights resumed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday, after an overnight glitch in U.S. Federal Aviation Administration systems grounded planes across the country.

By day's end, 180 flights had been delayed at Lambert and 36 canceled, according to the tracking service FlightAware.

"This is really crazy," said Angelia Estes, who was trying to take Southwest to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

She'd already had one early flight canceled and was looking at waiting at least a couple hours to get on another one.

And in the other terminal, Brooke Hierholzer and Gabe Powell saw their trip to Disney World pushed back.

"We tried to ask for help, but they said it was all online," Hierholzer said. "It's not a good way to start off a magical Disney vacation."

The cascade of delays briefly recalled the panic of last month's debacle around Christmas, when thousands of flights and many more passengers were waylaid, first by a snowstorm and then by a logistics meltdown at Southwest.

That episode, driven in part by another set of computer issues, forced the Dallas-based airline to scrub 16,000 holiday flights that it now says could cost it between $725 million and $825 million.

Wednesday's trouble specifically concerned the FAA's Notice to Air Missions system, or NOTAMs. The system alerts pilots about closed runways, equipment outages, and other potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.

The FAA said on Twitter around 5:30 a.m. Central time that it was working to reload the system. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," it added.

At 6:19 a.m., the agency said it was still working to restore the system and had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 8 a.m. "to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

Pilots on flights already in the air were allowed to continue. NOTAMs is not the system that tracks airplanes in the sky to keep them from colliding.

By 8 a.m., the agency said normal air traffic operations were gradually resuming and that its workers continued to look into the cause of the issue. Meanwhile, the lines outside the security gates in Lambert's Terminal 2 were moving along as usual.

The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack caused the issue. President Joe Biden was briefed on the issue and directed the Transportation Department to investigate its causes, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch and The Associated Press contributed to this report.