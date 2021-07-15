Dragonflies lose wing markings in warmer climates, WashU and SLU study shows

They also looked at the wings of 10 broadly distributed species to see if wing markings varied in different populations of the same species. To do this, they measured the wings of over 2,700 dragonfly photos on iNaturalist, a community science website where people upload photos of plants and animals.

The result? Even within the same species, males in warm climate populations had less markings than those in cooler regions.

Moore's previous research has shown that heat from the sun can increase dragonfly wing temperatures by about 3.5 degrees Fahrenheit, damage wing tissue and even kill dragonflies.

Curiously, the authors did not observe the same trend in female dragonflies. They figure this is because females spend more time resting in the shade, while males tend to aggressively defend territory, zipping around in the hot sun.

The patterns they observed suggest long-term evolution. But what is happening now, in the short-term?

The team looked at photos from 2005 to 2019 and compared how dragonfly wing ornamentation varied with yearly average temperature. In hotter years, male dragonflies had less wing ornamentation. But there was no overall change at the end of the time period.