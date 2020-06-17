Drainage work will address flooding at elementary school in Ladue

LADUE — The City Council on Tuesday approved a nearly $40,000 contract with Byrne & Jones to make drainage improvements at the entrance of Conway Elementary School on Conway Road.
The work, designed to stop flooding on the school grounds, will address issues stemming from a project completed in 2004, Anne Lamitola, public works director for the city, told council members.
She said city officials reviewed project files for the earlier drainage work, and found that there were stormwater issues identified by the St. Louis Metropolitan Sewer District but not resolved at that time by the city.
“The city performed a field evaluation and determined that a trench drain was needed to intercept stormwater and connect it to the enclosed storm sewer system,” Lamitola said.
“This drain should have been installed and connected to the inlet during the 2004 improvements.”
She said the review and investigation also prompted the city to have drawings prepared from the 2004 project of the stormwater system so that the structures can be accepted for maintenance by MSD.
“Ladue School District will maintain the trench drain and signed a temporary construction easement for installation of these drainage improvements,” Lamitola said, adding monies from the city's stormwater and road and bridge funds will be used to fund the project.
