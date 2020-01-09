Drenching rain forecast for St. Louis metro could trigger flooding

ST. LOUIS — Up to 4 inches of rain is expected to drench the St. Louis area through Saturday, threatening to inundate creeks and rivers and spark localized flooding.

Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said Thursday that the St. Louis area will be under a flash flood watch from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Showers should develop Thursday afternoon and become widespread Thursday evening, Britt said. The heaviest rainfall will be from about Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, he added.

"It could be anywhere from 2 to 4 inches across the entire area," he said.

The average precipitation for the entire month of January is 2.4 inches, Britt said. And St. Louis just wrapped up its fifth-soggiest year ever in 2019.

"So this will be a lot of precipitation," he said. "If we get 2-4 inches, or 3 inches for this event, it will cause a lot of runoff and easily cause localized flooding in neighborhoods. It could cause creeks to come up and rivers to come up."