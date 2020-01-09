Drenching rain in St. Louis metro could trigger flooding

ST. LOUIS — As many as four inches of rain is expected to drench the St. Louis area through Saturday, threatening to spark localized flooding and rising creeks and rivers.
Mark Britt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring, said Thursday that the St. Louis area will be under a flash flood watch from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.
Showers should develop Thursday afternoon and become widespread Thursday evening, Britt said. The heaviest rainfall will be from about Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, he added.
"It could be anywhere from 2 to 4 inches across the entire area," he said.
The normal precipitation for the entire month of January is 2.4 inches, Britt said. And St. Louis just wrapped up its fifth-soggiest year ever in 2019.
"So this will be a lot of precipitation," he said. "If we get 2-4 inches, or three inches for this event, it will cause a lot of runoff and easily cause localized flooding in neighborhoods. It could cause creeks to come up and rivers to come up."
Runoff from the heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding on smaller creeks and streams; river flooding would come later in the weekend and into next week, the Weather Service office said.
Britt warns people not to drive into low-water crossings or around barricades set up due to flooding. "Even if you've driven down the same road all your life, you don't know if that street or road has been washed out," he said.
And if St. Louis metro sees thunderstorms, like forecasters expect Friday night, "we could get some flash flooding," Britt said.
Thursday's high temperature should be about 56 degrees, and Friday's high about 65. Temperatures are expected to drop to about 25 degrees from Saturday night into Sunday. The colder air arriving late Friday will bring a potential for a dusting of snow, probably Saturday evening, Britt added.
For updates, go to the Weather Service website or Facebook page.