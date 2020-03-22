Driver's license office in St. Louis City Hall to close
Driver's license office in St. Louis City Hall to close

The Department of Motor Vehicles office in St. Louis City Hall will temporarily close.

The DMV office is run by the St. Louis City collector, Gregory F.X. Daly. He announced the decision to close the office Sunday, saying he wanted to keep the number of people in City Hall at a minimum. The Missouri Department of Revenue previously announced 60-day automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations

Some private operators of license offices already made the decision to close them.

