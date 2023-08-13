HOUSE SPRINGS — A man drowned Saturday in the Big River at Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County, the second person this this summer to drown there.

The High Ridge Fire District said rescuers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told them a man was seen floating in the river and then submerged without resurfacing.

Firefighters found the man's body about an hour later in an area of the river with strong current. His identity was not immediately available.

The Rockford Beach access to the river has been the site of multiple drownings over the years due to the strong current of the river.

Jefferson County Parks officials have said that because the Big River is a public river that is not owned by the county department, swimming cannot be banned there. But the county parks' website does say that swimming and wading is not recommended.