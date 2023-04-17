ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Work crews at 6 a.m. Wednesday will close the entrance ramp to westbound Interstate 270 from Dunn Road near West Florissant Avenue for a month.
The shutdown, which will allow workers to update the ramp, is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation's ongoing $278 million revamping of I-270 in North County.
Mark Schlinkmann
Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
