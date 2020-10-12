 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eads Bridge fully reopens after almost 2-month closure
0 comments

Eads Bridge fully reopens after almost 2-month closure

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Concrete barriers close off vehicular traffic on Eads Bridge

Concrete barricades shut down access for vehicular traffic to Eads Bridge on the Missouri side on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. As part of an effort to reduce drag racing along the bridge and on Washington Avenue, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced during the press conference concrete barriers would be placed to shut down traffic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Eads Bridge, a major connector of Illinois and downtown St. Louis, has reopened for good after remaining at least partially closed since Aug. 21. 

The bridge initially closed to all traffic almost eight weeks ago. One week later, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the bridge would reopen on weekdays but remain closed on weekends. 

Eads Bridge's closure was one of several traffic changes aimed at curbing a surge a reckless driving and violence downtown. Many of those changes will remain in place, including nighttime weekend closures of Washington Avenue and barricades that narrow North Broadway and North Fourth Street.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports