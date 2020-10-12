Eads Bridge fully reopens after almost 2-month closure

ST. LOUIS — Eads Bridge, a major connector of Illinois and downtown St. Louis, has reopened for good after remaining at least partially closed since Aug. 21.
The bridge initially closed to all traffic almost eight weeks ago. One week later, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the bridge would reopen on weekdays but remain closed on weekends.
Eads Bridge's closure was one of several traffic changes aimed at curbing a surge a reckless driving and violence downtown. Many of those changes will remain in place, including nighttime weekend closures of Washington Avenue and barricades that narrow North Broadway and North Fourth Street.
