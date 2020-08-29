 Skip to main content
Eads Bridge to reopen Monday but close again on weekends in effort to curb reckless driving, violence
Concrete barriers close off vehicular traffic on Eads Bridge

Concrete barricades shut down access for vehicular traffic to Eads Bridge on the Missouri side on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. As part of an effort to reduce drag racing along the bridge and on Washington Avenue, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced during the press conference concrete barriers would be placed to shut down traffic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Eads Bridge will reopen to traffic Monday and remain open on weekdays, Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday. 

The bridge's closure one week ago was one of several traffic changes aimed at curbing violence and reckless driving downtown. A major connector of Illinois and downtown St. Louis, the bridge will remain closed on weekends. 

Krewson announced the move during a Facebook Live briefing on the city's coronavirus response. 

Other traffic changes downtown, including the partial closure of Washington Avenue and the narrowing of North Broadway and North Fourth Street, may remain in place. Krewson said the decision depends on downtown activity this weekend. 

Downtown residents recently told the Post-Dispatch that downtown was becoming increasingly lawless, as incidents of street racing and gunfire increased this summer. 

