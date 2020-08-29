Eads Bridge to reopen Monday but close again on weekends in effort to curb reckless driving, violence

ST. LOUIS — Eads Bridge will reopen to traffic Monday and remain open on weekdays, Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday.
The bridge's closure one week ago was one of several traffic changes aimed at curbing violence and reckless driving downtown. A major connector of Illinois and downtown St. Louis, the bridge will remain closed on weekends.
Krewson announced the move during a Facebook Live briefing on the city's coronavirus response.
Other traffic changes downtown, including the partial closure of Washington Avenue and the narrowing of North Broadway and North Fourth Street, may remain in place. Krewson said the decision depends on downtown activity this weekend.
Downtown residents recently told the Post-Dispatch that downtown was becoming increasingly lawless, as incidents of street racing and gunfire increased this summer.
