Expect wet roads on the morning commute after thunderstorms and heavy rain drenched the St. Louis area early Tuesday.
The rainfall peaked just before 6 a.m. and should clear by 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A flood advisory is in effect for the area until 8:30 a.m.
About 12,000 customers across the region were without power as of 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ameren. The majority - about 8,200 - were in St. Louis County, with about 3,400 in St. Francois County and another 1,000 in Madison County in the Metro East.
After the storms pass through, the weather should be mostly sunny with a high of 89 degrees.
The rest of the week should see highs in the 80s with the next chance for thunderstorms coming Friday.