UPDATED at 9:05 with outage numberss
The early morning commuters across St. Louis endured heavy rains and some wind early Tuesday but the latter part of the commute dried out before the rains moved out for good.
The rainfall peaked just before 6 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The forecast for the rest of the day was sunshine with a high of near 90 degrees.
The rest of the week should see highs in the 80s with the next chance for thunderstorms coming Friday.
About 8,000 customers across the region were without power as of 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Ameren. About 2.900 were still powerless in St. Louis County with another 1,700 in St. Francois County.