Eastbound Blanchette Bridge to close this weekend

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The eastbound Blanchette Bridge will be closed for the weekend, starting Friday, as part of continuing rehabilitation work.
Traffic will be routed to lanes on the westbound bridge, which carries Interstate 70 traffic over the Missouri River.
The closing starts at 9 p.m. Friday and continues through early Sunday, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release on Wednesday. It includes the right lane of eastbound I-70 and the on-ramp from Fifth Street. The left two lanes of eastbound I-70 will remain open across the westbound bridge.
Motorists who want to avoid the bottleneck can use Route 94, Route 370 and Highway 40 (Interstate 64) as alternatives.
