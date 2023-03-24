ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rehab work on the Interstate 44 bridge over the Meramec River near Eureka will require the closure of one of three eastbound lanes there through the end of the year.

Because of resulting traffic snags, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid the corridor if possible during the morning and evening rush.

To prepare for the lane reduction, crews at 7 p.m. Saturday will shut down two eastbound lanes on the bridge to allow for restriping to two lanes. That's expected to be done by 5 a.m. Sunday.

Two eastbound lanes also will close at 7 p.m. Monday to allow for placement of a temporary barrier wall, with installation completed by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The work includes replacing joints on the bridge and other preventive maintenance.

Rehab work on the separate westbound I-44 span over the Meramec won't require closure of any lanes although the Lewis Road entrance to westbound lanes was shut down earlier this month.