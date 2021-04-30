Eastbound ramp to Poplar Street Bridge closed this weekend

ST. LOUIS — Illinois-bound drivers in south St. Louis will need to use an alternate route this weekend, as the entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Friday.
The closure is on the ramp where Interstate 44 and northbound Interstate 55 meet eastbound Interstate 64 to cross the Mississippi River. Drivers who enter eastbound I-64 before that point will not be affected.
The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers heading to Illinois should consider using the Jefferson Barracks Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge to cross the Mississippi River, according to a news release from Missouri Department of Transportation.
Weekday closures for construction on the Poplar Street Bridge are also expected to last until October.
For more information about closures, construction and work zones, visit traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic maps, visit gatewayguide.com.
From staff reports
