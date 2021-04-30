 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastbound ramp to Poplar Street Bridge closed this weekend
0 comments

Eastbound ramp to Poplar Street Bridge closed this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
The Poplar Street Bridge

The Poplar Street Bridge over the Mississippi River as seen with the St. Louis skyline looking west on Thursday, March 17, 2016. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — Illinois-bound drivers in south St. Louis will need to use an alternate route this weekend, as the entrance ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Friday. 

The closure is on the ramp where Interstate 44 and northbound Interstate 55 meet eastbound Interstate 64 to cross the Mississippi River. Drivers who enter eastbound I-64 before that point will not be affected.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. 

Drivers heading to Illinois should consider using the Jefferson Barracks Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge to cross the Mississippi River, according to a news release from Missouri Department of Transportation. 

Weekday closures for construction on the Poplar Street Bridge are also expected to last until October. 

For more information about closures, construction and work zones, visit  traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic maps, visit gatewayguide.com.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: Aisha and Tony call out the cruelty of anti-trans legislation in Missouri

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports