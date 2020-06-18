Echols gets strong endorsement from St. Louis health board; Ross announces plans to step down

“We’ve watched Dr. Echols since his announcement as director and over the past year, particularly in terms of his oversight of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen nothing but professionalism, competence and commitment to the health of St. Louisans,” said Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the board.

The resolution outlines Echols’ background which includes his service as a medical doctor for the U.S. Navy and his jobs leading the communicable disease programs at the Illinois Department of Public Health and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

The resolution lists his bachelor’s degree in biology from Clark Atlanta University and a medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board announced that Ross will be stepping down as board chair at the end of the year after seven years of service.

The board’s bylaws says the chair position should only be held for one year. The board is in the process of updating and rewriting its bylaws, including how the chair is nominated and elected, but Ross insisted on ending his tenure.