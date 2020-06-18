Echols gets strong endorsement from St. Louis health board; Ross announces plans to step down

ST. LOUIS — An advisory board to the city Department of Health on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution supporting Dr. Fredrick Echols’ qualifications as director.
The strong endorsement followed recent controversy caused by a court filing in which the city noted that Echols is not a licensed physician. Because of that, some members of the Board of Aldermen, including those critical of the city’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, questioned whether Echols met the requirements for the job.
The city charter provides three alternatives to meet the minimum qualifications for the health director job. The director must be a licensed physician or have been certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine and Public Health or have completed graduate work “to the level of” a master’s degree in public health.
Although Echols is a medical school graduate who completed his residency, the issue of whether he had a license came up in early May as part of a lawsuit challenging his authority to clear a homeless camp near City Hall.
The fact he did not have a current license to practice was disclosed when Echols was named health director in February 2019, and Mayor Lyda Krewson has continued to support him. After aldermanic committees began investigating, Krewson changed Echols’ title to “acting director” on May 27. Echols’ predecessors also were designated “acting” directors because they didn’t meet the charter requirements for the position.
Separately, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, has introduced a proposed charter amendment that would allow a doctor who formerly was licensed to practice medicine in any state or U.S. territory or Washington, D.C., to meet the qualifications for health director. Boyd’s intent is to resolve the matter of Echols’ qualifications.
On Thursday, the advisory Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals passed a resolution affirming their support for Echols’ leadership that will be sent to the mayor and aldermen.
“We’ve watched Dr. Echols since his announcement as director and over the past year, particularly in terms of his oversight of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen nothing but professionalism, competence and commitment to the health of St. Louisans,” said Dr. Will Ross, chairman of the board.
The resolution outlines Echols’ background which includes his service as a medical doctor for the U.S. Navy and his jobs leading the communicable disease programs at the Illinois Department of Public Health and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.
The resolution lists his bachelor’s degree in biology from Clark Atlanta University and a medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board announced that Ross will be stepping down as board chair at the end of the year after seven years of service.
The board’s bylaws says the chair position should only be held for one year. The board is in the process of updating and rewriting its bylaws, including how the chair is nominated and elected, but Ross insisted on ending his tenure.
“It’s highly important that we adhere to that. After the years of service, I think it’s important to have that transparency and openness, which is a hallmark of public health, and that means all the divisions have to be accountable to our bylaws, including the chair,” Ross said.
Ross is associate dean for diversity and professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology at Washington University School of Medicine, where improved diversity among students and faculty. He has helped establish free local medical clinics and worked nationally to end racial disparities in health.
“Our entire board, our committee and probably our whole city are grateful for your service,” said board member Linda Raclin, an associate professor and expert in health policy at Washington University.
