CREVE COEUR — During Gracie Chilton's senior year at Van Buren High in southern Missouri, she started her day at Van Buren Early Learning Center. That's how she realized she wanted to teach preschool for the rest of her life.
"I said, 'you know, I think this is what I was made to do, and this is what God put me here for,'" she said. This fall, she'll attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, where she plans to study education.
Chilton, 18, is one of 10 high school students headed to college with financial assistance from the Ava's Grace Scholarship Program, which awards up to $5,000 per year in scholarships to children with incarcerated parents.
Stephanie Regagnon, the founder of Ava's Grace, experienced watching her mother be led away in handcuffs with a sentence of more than five years in federal prison.
When Regagnon visited her mother, she'd witness small children visiting their mothers. Seeing kids of all ages eagerly awaiting a short visit with their moms inspired Regagnon to do something.
Though she'd already graduated from school by the time her mother was incarcerated, Regagnon felt that college scholarships would be the best way to provide a leg up for kids who went through the same traumatic experience of having a parent incarcerated.
She started Ava's Grace in 2010 and since then has awarded more than 50 students with more than $1 million in college scholarships. This year's group of 10 is the largest class in the program's eight-year history.
The students were celebrated and officially awarded their scholarships on Saturday at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in Creve Coeur.
"I know you don't realize the level of pride that you bring to me personally," Regagnon told the scholars, who were part of a crowd of 75 people that also included their family members, sponsors and Ava's Grace board members.
"And when I see my mom and my daughter interacting with you all, it's literally breathtaking to me." The scholarship program is named after Regagnon's daughter, Ava Grace, and is available to students across Missouri and in Illinois counties in the St. Louis metro area.
Chilton is grateful for the scholarship and what it means for her future. She originally considered going into social work because she thought that would be the best way to help others.
But after playing learning games with preschoolers and seeing how excited they got when she dressed up as Clifford the Big Red Dog, she was inspired to take her life in another direction.
The scholarship fits right in with her plans.
"I wanted to get the scholarship to help, to the best of my abilities, kids who are in the same situation I was," Chilton said. "I want to help people the way I wish I could have been helped."
Her sentiments are music to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell's ears. Bell, who was the keynote speaker at the ceremony, told the Post-Dispatch if he has one piece of advice for the scholarship recipients, it's this:
"Continue to ask yourself what you can do for others, I think life is about investing. People invested in me and now I think it's an obligation for me to invest in others, and one day, we're asking the same of them."
Alyssea Braun, 18, appreciates the investment in her and the education she'll receive at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Braun is currently a student at Francis Howell Central High School in Cottleville.
Braun's dad has been imprisoned her whole life. She's never met him or talked to him, and she thinks he may get out of prison at some point, but she isn't sure when. Being in the Ava's Grace class this year helped her realize that there can be a silver lining on even the darkest of clouds.
When she got the call from Regagnon awarding her the scholarship, she was shopping in a Target store with her boyfriend. She placed Regagnon on mute for 10 seconds, she said, because she couldn't contain her reaction.
"The whole Target heard about it," Braun said. "The scholarship is going to give me money my dad could have given me. It's really helped, knowing that not having a dad isn't such a bad thing. It was an eye-opener."