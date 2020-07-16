Elephant calf at Saint Louis zoo has developmental impairments and struggles to feed, zoo says

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo is asking people to keep its newest elephant in your thoughts.
An elephant calf born earlier this month has shown "developmental impairments that have limited his ability to feed since birth," according to a tweet from the Saint Louis Zoo Twitter account.
The calf was born July 6 to Rani, a 24-year-old Asian elephant. The calf was the first male Asian elephant born at the zoo in 27 years.
The zoo said keepers and veterinarians are providing the calf with 24-hour care, and additional testing is underway.
Elephant calf update. pic.twitter.com/ObeRq8ELCX— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) July 16, 2020
