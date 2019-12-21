Elizabeth Cook, director of Mercy Birthing Center, resigns

ST. LOUIS — The director of the birthing center at one of the area's major hospitals resigned this week.

Elizabeth Cook, director of Mercy Birthing Center, made the announcement on Thursday in a Facebook post beginning "To everything there is a season, and a time for every activity."

Cook's reasons for departing are "multifaceted," she said in the post. It did not include details about her next career move.

Attempts to reach Cook or Mercy officials were unsuccessful.

Cook has a master's degree in nurse midwifery from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing, and a doctorate in the same subject from the University of Minnesota.

