Ellisville adopts 'fair, yet aggressive' code enforcement policy

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council, on Wednesday revised the city policy on addressing nuisance and property code enforcement issues to resolve them faster.

The city wants a "fair, yet aggressive" procedure, to more efficiently enforce property maintenance, zoning and nuisance codes and ordinances, said City Attorney George Restovich.

Instead of mailing multiple violation notices (30-day, 14-day and 7-day letters followed by a citation), the city will issue violators a citation upon inspection, which will include directions on how to comply and avoid or lessen prosecution, said Restovich.

At the discretion of the code enforcement officer, minor violations that can reasonably be resolved will be given seven days to comply. The court date on the citation will be the next available court date after the seven-day period. If the violation has been resolved before the expiration of that period, the homeowner can ask for a re-inspection. Upon verification of compliance, the ticket will be voided if it is the first offense, Restovich said.

“We want a policy in place that eliminates some of the letters and time frame people are allotted to abate a nuisance before they have to come to court.”