Ellisville adopts 'fair, yet aggressive' code enforcement policy

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council, on Wednesday revised the city policy on addressing nuisance and property code enforcement issues to resolve them faster.
The city wants a "fair, yet aggressive" procedure, to more efficiently enforce property maintenance, zoning and nuisance codes and ordinances, said City Attorney George Restovich.
Instead of mailing multiple violation notices (30-day, 14-day and 7-day letters followed by a citation), the city will issue violators a citation upon inspection, which will include directions on how to comply and avoid or lessen prosecution, said Restovich.
At the discretion of the code enforcement officer, minor violations that can reasonably be resolved will be given seven days to comply. The court date on the citation will be the next available court date after the seven-day period. If the violation has been resolved before the expiration of that period, the homeowner can ask for a re-inspection. Upon verification of compliance, the ticket will be voided if it is the first offense, Restovich said.
“We want a policy in place that eliminates some of the letters and time frame people are allotted to abate a nuisance before they have to come to court.”
He said leeway will be given, at the discretion of the code enforcement officer, if major property issues require a contractor. Violations that cannot reasonably be resolved within seven days will be given 30 days to comply, including issues such as dead trees, collapsed driveways and damaged roofs or siding.
Upon verification of compliance, the ticket will be voided if it is a first offense. If the homeowner submits a copy of a signed contract for repair with a start date to begin within a reasonable amount of time, then the code enforcement officer has the discretion to postpone the court date
The mayor said he liked “the ability for some common sense leniency such as for first-time offenders.” He added, “However, if we have repeat offenders, we won't be as flexible."
Councilman Mick Cahill said he wanted to make sure that home owners are getting a quality company to do major work.
“We don't want to ticket people because a contractor can't make it quickly," Cahill said. "For instance, to replace a driveway, there's no way you can get that work done this year, and we don't want to fine a person because of that."
Restovich said the important thing is for a person to show willingness to abate a problem, despite outside forces affecting the work.
He added that a more aggressive approach will be taken if no abatement takes place, “to ensure people come to the table.”
Councilman Rob Compton said some items, like cutting high grass, will be fast tracked. “It's crucial to give the code enforcement officer flexibility to get things taken care of," he said.