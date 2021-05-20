Ellisville again rejects plans for day care because of location

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council have rejected plans again for a day care at 15468 Manchester Road, at the current site of Bill’s Appliance.
Higher Ground Education had appealed the council’s decision last month to refuse a conditional use permit that would have allowed it to open a Montessori facility at the site. The vote on Wednesday to reject the appeal was 6-0.
Jaimie Mansfield, an attorney representing Higher Ground Education and Murphy Real Estate Services, told Roemerman and the council that the property owner has been trying to address the city’s concerns about traffic and other issues.
Higher Ground Education had intended to sign a 20-year lease, to serve children up to age 6, she said.
During public comments, resident Marilyn Niebling said she supported the planned new business, “to develop quality day care services in Ellisville.”
“Based on city concerns on safety, Higher Ground adjusted its plans a number of times,” she said.
“They are sensitive to parking concerns and have altered the hillside on the north side of the property to allow cars to more easily negotiate that part of the lot. The plan for staggered arrivals and departures (of parents with children) seems well thought out. I would argue this project is less problematic than other proposals (for day cares) in similar and more challenging locations,” she said.
She added that a small business like Bill’s Appliance “can feasibly relocate elsewhere in Ellisville and continue to serve customers,” but the new business would provide services and jobs to benefit the community.
Roemerman emphasized that he opposed plans for the day care, based only on the site. He previously had said he was concerned about possible cut-through traffic to and from Reinke Road.
“I absolutely love the idea of a Montessori day care, just not at this particular location,” he said.
Also on Wednesday, Roemerman and the council voted 4-2 to approve a zoning change and site development plan to allow Ries Orthodontics to locate at 309 Clarkson Road, at the northeast corner of Clarkson and Field Avenue.