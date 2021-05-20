Ellisville again rejects plans for day care because of location

ELLISVILLE — Mayor Mike Roemerman and the City Council have rejected plans again for a day care at 15468 Manchester Road, at the current site of Bill’s Appliance.

Higher Ground Education had appealed the council’s decision last month to refuse a conditional use permit that would have allowed it to open a Montessori facility at the site. The vote on Wednesday to reject the appeal was 6-0.

Jaimie Mansfield, an attorney representing Higher Ground Education and Murphy Real Estate Services, told Roemerman and the council that the property owner has been trying to address the city’s concerns about traffic and other issues.

Higher Ground Education had intended to sign a 20-year lease, to serve children up to age 6, she said.

During public comments, resident Marilyn Niebling said she supported the planned new business, “to develop quality day care services in Ellisville.”

“Based on city concerns on safety, Higher Ground adjusted its plans a number of times,” she said.