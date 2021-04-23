Ellisville approves permit for Culver’s

ELLISVILLE — The City Council voted 5-1 Wednesday to approve a petition from Daniel and Valerie Siemer for a conditional use permit to open a Culver's restaurant with drive-thru at 15978 and part of 15970 Manchester Road.
The restaurant is to be part of a development being proposed on 8 acres formerly occupied by an auto dealership and repair shop. The property is sandwiched between a senior living development to the east and the Clarkchester Apartments complex to the west, said Brad Cytron, an attorney representing Midas Hospitality Ellisville LLC.
Cytron said the company plans a multi-family development with Culver's and a second business at that site.
David Robert, with Midas Hospitality based in Maryland Heights, said plans for about 6.5 acres include a four-story, 226-unit upscale apartment building.
The estimated $50 million development would feature eight sizes of apartments built in a rectangle around a courtyard with swimming pool, firepit, sun deck, and cabana. Robert said monthly rents would range from $1,200 for a studio to $2,800 for three bedrooms.
During a public hearing Wednesday on the Culver's project, Daniel Siemer said he and his wife have owned a Culver's restaurant for five years at Manchester and Sulphur Spring Road in the city of Manchester.
Customers of the new Culver's would enter and leave through Pretoria Drive, which would be widened to include left- and right-turn lanes onto Manchester.
Councilwoman Cindy Pool said she was concerned about the entire project's effects on traffic in the area.
“I would not be as concerned if this was just the Culver's, but another 300 or more apartment residents and traffic from another commercial use will be going in and out there daily. I can't imagine that without some kind of traffic control,” she said.
City officials said it was unlikely the Missouri Department of Transportation would allow installation of a traffic signal at Manchester and Pretoria.
Councilman Mick Cahill voted against the Culver's permit.
“I can see the project eventually dump 200 to 300 cars on to Pretoria, and I'm concerned that we would allow that to happen,” he said.
Michael Hof, of Cathcart Drive in the Clarkchester Apartments, said during public comment that a left-turn lane “won't solve problems. There are already problems with people trying to make a left turn to Manchester out of Pretoria.”
“Now, there will be a stream of traffic trying to use Pretoria, and there could be five or 10 or 20 cars waiting in the lane trying to turn left, causing a traffic jam. We won't be able to get out of our neighborhood,” he said. “This will be a traffic nightmare. I don't oppose the Culver's but I oppose an entry/exit on Pretoria.”