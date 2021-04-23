Ellisville approves permit for Culver's

Customers of the new Culver's would enter and leave through Pretoria Drive, which would be widened to include left- and right-turn lanes onto Manchester.

Councilwoman Cindy Pool said she was concerned about the entire project's effects on traffic in the area.

“I would not be as concerned if this was just the Culver's, but another 300 or more apartment residents and traffic from another commercial use will be going in and out there daily. I can't imagine that without some kind of traffic control,” she said.

City officials said it was unlikely the Missouri Department of Transportation would allow installation of a traffic signal at Manchester and Pretoria.

Councilman Mick Cahill voted against the Culver's permit.

“I can see the project eventually dump 200 to 300 cars on to Pretoria, and I'm concerned that we would allow that to happen,” he said.

Michael Hof, of Cathcart Drive in the Clarkchester Apartments, said during public comment that a left-turn lane “won't solve problems. There are already problems with people trying to make a left turn to Manchester out of Pretoria.”